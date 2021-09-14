Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,510 ($32.79).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,926.50 ($25.17) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £15.25 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,032.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,239.04.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

