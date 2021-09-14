Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,975,000 after purchasing an additional 937,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 606.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 865,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,166,000 after purchasing an additional 742,986 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NEM opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

