Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 200 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

