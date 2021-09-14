Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 86.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 406,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,190 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.