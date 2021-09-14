Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $280,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

