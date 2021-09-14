Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 1,770 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

