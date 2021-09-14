Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 532,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,720. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $87,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.