Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 274,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

MDXG stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $703.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

