Arizona State Retirement System Sells 680 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 6.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 134.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 27.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

