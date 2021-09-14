Arizona State Retirement System Sells 614 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kraton were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kraton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kraton by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:KRA opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

