Arizona State Retirement System Sells 548 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

