Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Veritiv by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

VRTV stock opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

