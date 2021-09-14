Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.