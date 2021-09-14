Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGM opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $61.79 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

