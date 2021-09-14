Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,936,000 after acquiring an additional 55,384 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $162.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

