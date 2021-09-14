Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.