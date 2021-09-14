Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 911 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

