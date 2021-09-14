Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Willdan Group worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock worth $977,650. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLDN stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.64 million, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

