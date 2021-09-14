Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Arconic worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.