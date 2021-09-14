Aragon Court Market Cap Reaches $36.11 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Aragon Court has a market cap of $36.11 million and $71,014.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00145009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00822556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043397 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

