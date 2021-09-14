Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report $12.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.36 million and the lowest is $9.70 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $8.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $54.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.48 million, with estimates ranging from $68.16 million to $70.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 312,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,165. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $168.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

