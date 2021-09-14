AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AptarGroup by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in AptarGroup by 13.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AptarGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

