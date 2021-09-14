Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.56% from the company’s previous close.

APLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $382.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,920 shares of company stock valued at $542,113. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

