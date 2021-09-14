Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,920 shares of company stock worth $542,113 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

