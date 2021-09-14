Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Roth Capital

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of APLS opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,785,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

