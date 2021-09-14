Anne Ward Purchases 10,000 Shares of MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) Stock

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) insider Anne Ward bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.36 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of A$63,610.00 ($45,435.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MNF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through Domestic Wholesale, Direct, and Global Wholesale segments.

