Analyzing KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLDiscovery and Viant Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $289.55 million 0.98 -$49.93 million ($1.17) -5.73 Viant Technology $165.25 million 4.65 $20.64 million $20.64 0.62

Viant Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KLDiscovery and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Viant Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 239.60%. Given Viant Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -15.20% -30.32% -5.89% Viant Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viant Technology beats KLDiscovery on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

