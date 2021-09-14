Analyzing Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinterest $1.69 billion 21.00 -$128.32 million ($0.12) -459.42

Integral Ad Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A Pinterest 7.18% 12.09% 10.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Integral Ad Science and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pinterest 0 12 15 0 2.56

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.50%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $76.57, indicating a potential upside of 38.90%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Summary

Pinterest beats Integral Ad Science on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.