Analyzing Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Silver Star Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 17.14% 9.05% 4.00% Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and Silver Star Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 2 13 0 2.87 Silver Star Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $51.18, suggesting a potential upside of 47.53%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Silver Star Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Star Energy has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Silver Star Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.15 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -80.67 Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silver Star Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Natural Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Silver Star Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Silver Star Energy

Silver Star Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas reserves in North America. The firm’s objective is to identify, acquire, and develop significant working interest percentages in underdeveloped oil and gas projects that do not meet the requirements of the larger producers and developers. The company was founded in September 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.