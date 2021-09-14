Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $673.81

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $685.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $10.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $639.52. The company had a trading volume of 798,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,910. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $618.78 and a 200 day moving average of $540.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,388 shares of company stock valued at $226,431,216. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,333,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.