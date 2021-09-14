Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $673.81

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $685.59.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $10.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $639.52. The company had a trading volume of 798,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,910. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $618.78 and a 200 day moving average of $540.16.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,388 shares of company stock valued at $226,431,216. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,333,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
