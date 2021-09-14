Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 242,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,903. Veritone has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $656.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

