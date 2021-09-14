Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Announce $1.54 EPS

Brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.51. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR traded down $5.58 on Thursday, hitting $250.07. 599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,465. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $170.31 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.05 and its 200-day moving average is $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

