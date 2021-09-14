Analysts Expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to announce $2.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. 1,494,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,705. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

