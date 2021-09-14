Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Announce $2.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Landstar System reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

LSTR stock opened at $161.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average is $164.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Landstar System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Landstar System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 4.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

