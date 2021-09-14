Analysts Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ KRUS traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. 43,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,120. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $416.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at about $1,519,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

