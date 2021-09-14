Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce $329.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.50 million and the highest is $335.40 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.04. 89,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 107,441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 247,109 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

