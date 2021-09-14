Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.97. 49,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,732. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.