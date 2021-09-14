Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.97. 49,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,732. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.