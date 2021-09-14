Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $534.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,125.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $334,562. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

