Analysts Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Announce $2.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $3.08. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 403.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $10.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEC. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after acquiring an additional 914,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,309,000 after buying an additional 280,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,028,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEC stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $77.12.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.