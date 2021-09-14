Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In related news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. 386,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,677. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

