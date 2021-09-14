Analysts Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. The TJX Companies reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,925,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $332,102,000 after buying an additional 56,455 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 444,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,498,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $168,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 45,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,359. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

