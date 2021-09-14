Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,810,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded up $6.34 on Thursday, hitting $645.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,109. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 760.82, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $442.00 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $598.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.57.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

