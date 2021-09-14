Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

NTRS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.44. 1,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

