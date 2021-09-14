Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report sales of $7.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.91 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.77. 7,718,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059,832. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after buying an additional 576,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

