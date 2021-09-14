Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce sales of $39.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.90 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $153.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.77 million to $154.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.67 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $1,912,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

HTBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,073. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $654.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

