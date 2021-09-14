Analysts Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $13.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.54. 1,849,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $2,185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

