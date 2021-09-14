Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.37. Cumulus Media posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CMLS. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 14.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

CMLS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,902. The company has a market cap of $215.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

