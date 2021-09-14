AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

