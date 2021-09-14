Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 555 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Mosaic by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The Mosaic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Mosaic by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 84,286 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

