Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

TBIO stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. Translate Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

